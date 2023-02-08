Home Nation

BJP’s Vikas Yatra: Poem on Gandhi’s role in freedom struggle stokes controversy

The controversial episode reportedly happened at the CM Rise School, a state government school, on Monday after that day’s Vikas Yatra culminated at the school in Seoni town.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The statewide Vikas Yatra of the BJP government aimed at spreading development mantra to masses has landed in controversy in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh over recitation of a poem belittling Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the country’s freedom struggle. 

The controversial episode reportedly happened at the CM Rise School, a state government school, on Monday after that day’s Vikas Yatra culminated at the school in Seoni town. One of the students of the school recited a poem, in which many lines belittled the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi.

The boy recited the poem in the presence of ruling BJP leaders, including local MLA Dinesh Rai Munmun and government officials. A video of the student reciting the poem and earning plaudits from the gathering went viral.

“Mocking at Mahatma Gandhi cannot be excused. BJP and RSS have never had any regard for Gandhiji. It’s not the fault of the school student who recited the poem, the fault lies with those who taught him to recite that poem. The local BJP MLA and his party cannot evade responsibility in the matter as the video clearly shows that the MLA is praising the boy and also trying to reward him for the poem,” Seoni district Congress president Raj Kumar Khurana said. 

Trying to play down the matter, Munmun said, “The poem recited by the boy shouldn’t be taken seriously. The Congress should avoid politics.” However, the Seoni district education officer acted and said, “The teacher who brought the student has been served show cause notice and all principals have been directed to ensure that nothing objectionable is spoken about such people.”

TAGS
Freedom struggle Vikas yatra BJP Poem controversy
