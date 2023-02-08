Home Nation

BSF shoots drone along Punjab border; falls in Pakistan territory

The incident took place during the intervening night of February 7-8 near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab.

Published: 08th February 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 11:26 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A "rogue" drone entering into India from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, a force spokesperson said.

The drone "fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB (International Border)", he said.

The incident took place during the intervening night of February 7-8 near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab.

BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the rogue drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB, the spokesperson said.

