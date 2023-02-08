Budget 2023 takes care of all sections of society: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister For Information & Broadcasting, and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur hails the Union Budget, saying it has laid the foundation for a new India. In an interview with this daily, Thakur talks about a range of issues, including slashing of allocation for MGNREGA and Parliament logjam, besides the Budget.

Excerpt:

What are the highlights of this budget?

This budget is all-inclusive, transparent and visionary. Every section of society; every walk of life-- poor, women, labourers, youth, middle class, farmers and self-help groups -- have been taken care of. The focus is on infrastructure improvement that will create more jobs. A significant allocation has been made for each sector—renewable energy, agriculture—fisheries to dairies.

The foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) has been laid in this budget. It has the foundation to build a new India; a developed India. Emphasis is on the improvement of incomes.

The focus is on green growth, and green investment thus a green economy which will lead to green jobs. India will become a hub for green hydrogen; we have already sanctioned Rs 37,000 crore for the same. We are looking at an investment of close to Rs eight lakh crore in this field.



The Budget allocation for the ministry of sports and youth affairs has been increased by 11%; the highest since 2010. What are the plans?

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi wants India to be a ‘Sports Superpower’. We are thankful that the PM is focusing on sports in a big way. Sports infrastructure is being spruced up. We will work on the improvement of the National Centres of Excellence (NCEs). High-altitude training centres will be built. All these efforts are to make India's future ready.



Opposition is criticising the cut in allocation for MGNREGA by 30%...

It is not correct. The Congress government used to spend Rs 30,000 crore whereas even during the pandemic spent more than Rs 1.14 lakh crore. It is a demand-driven scheme. Last year also, the payout was Rs 99, 000 crores. Whenever the demand comes up, the budget is provided. There is no dearth of funds. The Government has also provided funds and we will continue to do so.

The Opposition-ruled states have been raising the old pension scheme issue. What is your response?

Whatever promises they had made before the elections; they should fulfil. I have seen the statement of Himachal Pradesh's chief minister (Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu). He said that he has no funds to fulfil the promises. They promise Rs 1,500 to women and also an old pension scheme. What were their calculations before the elections? They should answer.



After three days of disruptions on the Adani issue, Opposition parties agreed to end the logjam. What is your take?

Parliament gives them an opportunity to raise the issues related to the common man. They (Opposition) missed the opportunity. They could have a longer period to discuss issues concerning the public…during the question hour and discussion during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. A couple of political parties were running away from the discussion.

NEW DELHI: Union Minister For Information & Broadcasting, and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur hails the Union Budget, saying it has laid the foundation for a new India. In an interview with this daily, Thakur talks about a range of issues, including slashing of allocation for MGNREGA and Parliament logjam, besides the Budget. Excerpt: What are the highlights of this budget? This budget is all-inclusive, transparent and visionary. Every section of society; every walk of life-- poor, women, labourers, youth, middle class, farmers and self-help groups -- have been taken care of. The focus is on infrastructure improvement that will create more jobs. A significant allocation has been made for each sector—renewable energy, agriculture—fisheries to dairies. The foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) has been laid in this budget. It has the foundation to build a new India; a developed India. Emphasis is on the improvement of incomes. The focus is on green growth, and green investment thus a green economy which will lead to green jobs. India will become a hub for green hydrogen; we have already sanctioned Rs 37,000 crore for the same. We are looking at an investment of close to Rs eight lakh crore in this field. The Budget allocation for the ministry of sports and youth affairs has been increased by 11%; the highest since 2010. What are the plans? Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi wants India to be a ‘Sports Superpower’. We are thankful that the PM is focusing on sports in a big way. Sports infrastructure is being spruced up. We will work on the improvement of the National Centres of Excellence (NCEs). High-altitude training centres will be built. All these efforts are to make India's future ready. Opposition is criticising the cut in allocation for MGNREGA by 30%... It is not correct. The Congress government used to spend Rs 30,000 crore whereas even during the pandemic spent more than Rs 1.14 lakh crore. It is a demand-driven scheme. Last year also, the payout was Rs 99, 000 crores. Whenever the demand comes up, the budget is provided. There is no dearth of funds. The Government has also provided funds and we will continue to do so. The Opposition-ruled states have been raising the old pension scheme issue. What is your response? Whatever promises they had made before the elections; they should fulfil. I have seen the statement of Himachal Pradesh's chief minister (Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu). He said that he has no funds to fulfil the promises. They promise Rs 1,500 to women and also an old pension scheme. What were their calculations before the elections? They should answer. After three days of disruptions on the Adani issue, Opposition parties agreed to end the logjam. What is your take? Parliament gives them an opportunity to raise the issues related to the common man. They (Opposition) missed the opportunity. They could have a longer period to discuss issues concerning the public…during the question hour and discussion during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. A couple of political parties were running away from the discussion.