CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case

The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, for his alleged role in formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which caused wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi Excise Policy resulting in huge losses to the Delhi exchequer.

According to CBI sources Gorantla, a CA earlier associated with K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM KC Rao, will be produced in the special court at Rouse Avenue on Wednesday and the agency will seek his remand for questioning in custody.

The CBI has already filed its first chargesheet on the matter in which investigations are still on and a special Court has taken cogisance of it. Through the agency had named Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, responsible for the implementation of the Excise policy, along with 14 others, he was not named in the chargesheet. The agency had reached his office on January 14 to collect more information.

The CBI filed its chargesheet on November 25 and named seven accused in the case. The CBI filed the chargesheet against the accused, including two officials of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and five persons were named in relation to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.

Those named as accused are Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun R. Pillai, Mootha Gautham, Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh, who was the then Deputy Commissioner, Excise and Narender Singh, the then Asst. Commissioner, Excise Department.

