Home Nation

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation had called the CA, Butchibabu Gorantla, to Delhi for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla,  for his alleged role in formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which caused wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi Excise Policy resulting in huge losses to the Delhi exchequer.

According to CBI sources Gorantla, a CA earlier associated with K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM KC Rao, will be produced in the special court at Rouse Avenue on Wednesday and the agency will seek his remand for questioning in custody.

The CBI has already filed its first chargesheet on the matter in which investigations are still on and a special Court has taken cogisance of it. Through the agency had named Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, responsible for the implementation of the Excise policy,   along with 14 others, he was not named in the chargesheet. The agency had reached his office on January 14 to collect more information.

The CBI filed its chargesheet on November 25 and named seven accused in the case. The CBI filed the chargesheet against the accused, including two officials of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and five persons were named in relation to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.

Those named as accused are Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun R. Pillai, Mootha Gautham, Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh, who was the then Deputy Commissioner, Excise and Narender Singh, the then Asst. Commissioner, Excise Department.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI BRS MLC K Kavitha Delhi Excise Policy case
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp