Home Nation

'It is clear PM Modi is protecting Adani': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said this is an issue of national security and concerns the country's infrastructure and the prime minister should have said that there will be a probe into the allegations.

Published: 08th February 2023 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talks to the media at Parliament complex during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged it was clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting Gautam Adani as he did not order an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the industrialist by a US-based research firm.

He said the prime minister did not answer the questions he had posed to him.

"I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend, then he should have agreed to an inquiry. There was no probe into shell companies in the defence sector and benami money is changing hands, but the prime minister did not say anything on that."

"It is clear that the prime minister is protecting him," Gandhi told reporters after the prime minister's reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address.

"He (PM) is surely trying to protect him (Adani) and I understand this and there are reasons for it," he also said.

Gandhi said this is an issue of national security and concerns the country's infrastructure and the prime minister should have said that there will be a probe into the allegations.

"This is a very big scam. He did not even say that. He (PM) is surely trying to protect him (Adani) and I understand this and there are reasons for it," he said.

Asked if he got the answers to his questions, the former Congress chief said, "I did not get any reply from the prime minister to my questions."

"The prime minister was shell-shocked. He was in shock and there was no answer. I have not asked any complicated questions. I only asked how many times he (Adani) has gone with you. How many times did he meet you. I posed simple questions but got no answers," he said.

"I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth," he said when asked if he was satisfied with the prime minister's reply.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the prime minister's reply in Parliament as diversionary and said there was not even a word on his "links" with his favourite "businessmen."

"Divert. Defame. Denigrate. Deny. The 4 Ds in PM's own style that describes his so-called reply in Parliament.

"Not a word - direct or indirect - on the prime minister's links with his favourite businessman, Adani, or his ghotalas," Ramesh said on Twitter after the prime minister's speech.

Sharing pictures of Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha and Prime Minister Modi in Lok Sabha, he tweeted, "At 5:15 pm today. One of India's most famous actress on the right speaking in Rajya Sabha. India's most famous actor on the left speaking in the Lok Sabha."

ALSO READ | All not lost for Adani investors

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Gautam Adani Hindenburg Research Adani vs Hindenburg Corruption
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp