Jamia assistant professor suspended after student alleges sexual harassment

The university notification said an inquiry is being conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee into the alleged "misconduct" of S Veeramani, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has suspended an assistant professor for allegedly sexually harassing a female student, a senior university official said on Wednesday.

The university has asked the professor to not leave the campus without prior approval of the competent authority till the inquiry is completed, according to a notification issued on Tuesday by registrar Nazim Husain Jafri.

The university notification said an inquiry is being conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee into the alleged "misconduct" of S Veeramani, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies.

"The Professor has committed sexual harassment at the workplace which constitutes a serious misconduct," the notification said, adding he has been suspended with immediate effect.

The action was taken following a complaint by the student.

"During the suspension period, he shall not leave the headquarters without prior approval of the Competent Authority," read the notification, accessed by PTI.

