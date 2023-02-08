Kolkata Diary: Resume convocation, demands Presidency students

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Resume convocation: Presidency students

Presidency University has announced that students who graduated last year can get their degree certificate from the office of the controller of examination or an online platform, a declaration that seems to ignore an appeal that the certificates be awarded at a convocation. A group of students have been demonstrating over the past two weeks to press for a series of demands, including resumption of the convocation. The university’s last convocation was held in September, 2018. It was held at Nandan following a sustained students’ protest over delay in repairing a hostel.

BJP MLA’s defection to TMC raises questions

The defection of a north Bengal MLA to the Trinamool Congress has prompted a section of the BJP’s Bengal unit to question the leadership capabilities of chief Suvendu Adhikari. According to sources, multiple leaders, who were against Adhikari’s induction in the party before the 2021 Assembly election, are increasingly becoming critical of Adhikari’s inability to keep the party’s strength in the Assembly together. ‘’Since the 2021 Assembly polls, key BJP leaders who have switched to the TMC are MLAs. Shouldn’t the leader be held accountable,’’ a BJP leader asked.

Civic body requests vaccination camps

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has written to the heads of 91 schools in the city, who have not allowed the civic body to organise measles-rubella (MR) vaccination camp on their campuses, to reconsider their decision. The coverage of the special MR vaccination drive has so far been poor in Kolkata, compared with rest of the state. The drive, aimed at eradicating measles and controlling rubella, started in the state on January 9. Children between nine months and 15 years are eligible for the MR vaccine. A total of 4,16,635 children had been vaccinated against measles and rubella as part of the special drive in Kolkata, which is 35 per cent of the population.

