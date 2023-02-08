Home Nation

Leopard strays into Ghaziabad court, injures at least five people

Body-armour-clad police were waving flaming sticks and laying out nets inside the courthouse in an effort to corral the creature...

Published: 08th February 2023 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image for representation purpose only.

By AFP

GHAZIABAD: A leopard wounded at least five people on Wednesday when it strayed into a courthouse on the outskirts of New Delhi, police said.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media showed several men injured in the attack, including one man who was carried away from the courthouse in Ghaziabad while watched by onlookers.

Body-armour-clad police were waving flaming sticks and laying out nets inside the courthouse in an effort to corral the creature, video seen by AFP showed.

ALSO READ | Tiger, tiger burning too bright? Wayanad tales and the debate on culling of the great cats

"The leopard jumped around in the court complex in panic and five to six people were injured. Efforts are on to capture it," an officer in the local police station said, declining to give his name.

Ghaziabad is on the eastern edge of New Delhi and is close to an expanse of forest that is a leopard habitat.

At least 12,000 leopards live in India. They have been classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Officials say that, on average, one leopard is killed per day for straying into areas occupied by humans in India, with the number of incidents on the rise due to shrinking forest habitats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad court Leopard
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp