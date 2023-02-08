'Operation Moti': Indian Army rescues injured Elephant in Uttarakhand

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Army joined hands with a wildlife NGO to save a 35-year-old Elephant 'Moti' in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Indian Army Engineers worked through the night using slings in an innovative manner to lift the elephant safely and the NGO's medical team began its treatment to save the critically injured mammal.

'Moti' had collapsed two weeks ago due to weakness and injuries and a medical team from Wildlife SOS had been taking care of the elephant since January 22.

Updating on the situation the Army on Tuesday told "Indian Army Engineers rescue team liaised with the NGO and local authorities and commenced construction of a tower to help Moti to stand on its feet for receiving medication as the condition was critical and time was of paramount importance."

Indian Army’s rescue team leader Lt Col Prateek said, "We have been able to lift Moti using specially installed pulleys and the medical team has been carrying our massages and medications."

On 4th February 2023 at 1630 Hrs, the Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre at Roorkee was approached with an SOS to assist Wildlife SOS, the organisation involved in animal rescue since 1995.

The Army was apprised of the condition of the elephant by former Army Chief and Union Minister General VK Singh.

The Army finalised a plan considering the best available resources and an advanced team led by Lt Col Prateek Gupta was moved immediately to the spot to assess and analyse the situation and the condition of the animal.

Later, as per the assessment, more personnel and five vehicles with the required equipment were moved to the site to rescue 'Moti'.

Moti was being used for tourist rides and begging in Uttarakhand’s Rampur district. The elephant was lying on his side owing to a fractured leg and worn-off foot pads. As per the diagnosis of the medical team, the organs of the elephant are in a compromised state.

The concern is that Moti has been on lateral recumbency (on his side) for almost two weeks and due to lack of movement, he had started getting oedema (swelling and fluid collection) in his perineal region.

Keeping the vulnerabilities of the tusker NGO SOS has been dealing with the "challenging situation" with its medical team as they did not want to lift him too frequently as it would result in complications, but they also can’t leave him on lateral recumbency for long days.

