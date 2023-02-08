Over 100 delegates at 1st G20 tourism working group meet in Rann of Kutch

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The first G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting began on Tuesday in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. Over 100 delegates, including Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, senior delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organizations attended the three-day meeting, which will conclude on February 9.

On February 7, Side Event-1 focused on Rural Tourism for Community Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation. G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, attended this event. Delivering the keynote address, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism said that it is a matter of great honour and responsibility for India to assume G20 presidency at this critical moment when the world is facing a number of challenges.

He also highlighted the fact that India is focused on using tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals during India’s G20 Presidency. Reddy pointed out that tourism has the potential for generating maximum number of jobs with least investment and so, tourism can be a positive force for economic transformation, rural development and community well-being.

ALSO READ | G20: Rann of Kutch to host first tourism meeting from Feb 7 to 9

Giving the example of Pochampally village in Telangana which has been declared as one of the best tourism villages by UNWTO, he added that Indian villages are already receiving global recognition for rural tourism.

Panellists also shared thoughts on ways to strengthen rural tourism and leverage it for community development. Case studies of successful rural tourism models world-over were showcased by the government. G20 delegates were also greeted with folk songs and traditional dances as they arrived at the Bhuj airport.

