Home Nation

Over 100 delegates at 1st G20 tourism working group meet in Rann of Kutch

On February 7, Side Event-1 focused on Rural Tourism for Community Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation. G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, attended this event.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy addressed the G20 meet in Gujarat |PTI

Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy addressed the G20 meet in Gujarat |PTI

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The first G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting began on Tuesday in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. Over 100 delegates, including Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, senior delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organizations attended the three-day meeting, which will conclude on February 9.

On February 7, Side Event-1 focused on Rural Tourism for Community Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation. G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, attended this event. Delivering the keynote address, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism said that it is a matter of great honour and responsibility for India to assume G20 presidency at this critical moment when the world is facing a number of challenges.

He also highlighted the fact that India is focused on using tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals during India’s G20 Presidency. Reddy pointed out that tourism has the potential for generating maximum number of jobs with least investment and so, tourism can be a positive force for economic transformation, rural development and community well-being.

ALSO READ | G20: Rann of Kutch to host first tourism meeting from Feb 7 to 9

Giving the example of Pochampally village in Telangana which has been declared as one of the best tourism villages by UNWTO, he added that Indian villages are already receiving global recognition for rural tourism. 

Panellists also shared thoughts on ways to strengthen rural tourism and leverage it for community development. Case studies of successful rural tourism models world-over were showcased by the government. G20 delegates were also greeted with folk songs and traditional dances as they arrived at the Bhuj airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 tourism working group meet
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp