Rajasthan Farmers need to link bank account with Aadhaar by Feb 10 for getting benefits under PM Kisan

In the state, about 24.45 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get e-KYC done and 1.94 akh beneficiaries are yet to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

Published: 08th February 2023 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Beneficiary farmers of the PM Kisan Scheme will have to get their bank account e-KYC verified by February 10, an official said.

It has been made mandatory for the beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme before February 10, 2023, for e-KYC, linking bank account with Aadhaar and direct benefit transfer to a bank account for the next instalment transfer, Meghraj Singh Ratnu, the state nodal officer of the scheme said.

He said that instructions have been given by the Government of India in this regard.

In a statement, Ratnu said that by January 2023, 67 per cent of e-KYC and 88 per cent of bank accounts have been linked to Aadhaar by the beneficiaries of this scheme in the state.

He said that the beneficiaries who have not yet got e-KYC done and have not linked their bank account with Aadhaar must get it done before February 10.

India Post Payments Bank has been authorized for the purpose.

