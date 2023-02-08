Home Nation

Ripples in Rajasthan BJP over change in PM’s rally venue in Meena heartland

Published: 08th February 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The change in the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Dausa district on February 12 has created ripples in the Rajasthan BJP. Originally it was expected to be held at Meena Athai in Dausa district, closely identified with the tribal Meena community, a major vote bank in east Rajasthan. Political circles are buzzing that the change of venue is the result of a tussle between the two major Meena leaders of the BJP in the area , one Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena and his political rival Jaskaur Meena who is the Lok Sabha MP from the area.

The PM will inaugurate the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12 and the entire state, including Dausa is going to benefit from this expressway. He will also address a public meeting at the venue.  Earlier preparations were being made for the public meeting at Meena Athai in Dausa and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had also visited Nangal Pyariwas to invite people to come to the meeting by distributing yellow rice. However, the meeting place has been changed and preparations have been started to make the meeting place in Rest Area of  Dhanavad village in Bandikuai town.

About two lakh people are expected to attend the PM’s meeting. There was sufficient place for lakhs of people to come to Nangal Pyari Vas , however, there is a lack of space in the Dhanavad rest area due to which now NHAI officials are leveling the surrounding area as part of the prepartion.

While officials are shying away from giving official information about the change of venue, the party workers there have a lot to say.  After this decision there is  tremendous resentment among Kirori’s supporters who are expressing their displeasure on social media. Even Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Meena is unhappy about this matter and has raised it inside the party.

One reason circulating for the venue change after the inauguration, PM Modi and many Union Cabinet members will observe the expressway after inaugurating it and only after that, there will be a public meeting.

However, political reasons circulating for the change some BJP leaders of the state, including Dausa MP , had lodged an objection regarding the venue of the public meeting at Nangal Pyariwas and a message was sent to the Delhi high command, resulting in a change in the venue of this public meeting. Bandikui is Gurjar and Meena dominated area and, after the inauguration in Bandikui, Modi will seek to reach out to both the Gurjar and Meena voters of the area.

