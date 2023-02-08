Home Nation

SC judge BV Nagarathna recuses from hearing Belagavi border dispute between Karnataka & Maharashtra

The suit was filed by the State of Maharashtra in 2004 seeking to disclose certain parts of sections 3,7 and 8 of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956.

Published: 08th February 2023 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

BV Nagarathna, Justice Nagarathna

A file photo of Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna. (Photo | Express)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna on Wednesday recused from hearing the Maharashtra- Karnataka border dispute. 

The suit was listed before the bench of Justices KM Joseph, Hrishikesh Roy, and BV Nagarathna.

The suit was filed by the State of Maharashtra in 2004 seeking to disclose certain parts of sections 3,7 and 8 of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956.

The act relates to reorganizing the states along linguistic lines. The parts were challenged on the ground by the Maharashtra government on the ground that 865 villages and places from five Karnataka districts constitute Marathi-speaking people and should not be a part of the state of Karnataka, but Maharashtra.

Maharashtra government while referring to Article 131 of the Constitution which empowers SC to consider the dispute between state governments of two states said that the apex court has jurisdiction in cases of disputes in which the Union government and the states are involved.

ALSO READ | Justice BV Nagarathna, a woman and a ‘dissenter’ headed for the top

Objecting to the suit, the Karnataka government contended that only the Parliament and not the Supreme Court can decide state borders under article 3 of the Constitution. It was also argued that a state has no legal right within a State to challenge alterations of its boundary. “The legislative exercise of powers under Article 3 does not vest any right in a State government. When such an exercise is carried out, no consent or concurrence of a State is taken in terms of proviso to Article 3, only views of the State are taken,” Karnataka govt stated. 

The govt further contended that the basis of the State Reorganization Act was not merely linguistic and the States were not divided just on the basis of language spoken by the citizens but it is myriad consideration of financial, economic, and administrative considerations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi border dispute SC judge
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp