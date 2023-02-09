10 years of UPA rule a lost decade for India, says Modi

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the links between industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM lit into the Congress, calling the UPA era ‘a lost decade’ mired in corruption and missed opportunities.

Now a decisive government led by the BJP has brought political stability to the country, Modi said in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In his two-hour speech, the PM lashed out at the Congress-led UPA government from 2004-2014 for the monumental mistakes it made. “Congress turned every opportunity into a crisis. From 2004-2014, it’s a lost decade for India but 2022 is India’s decade,” he said.

Calling out the UPA regime’s failures, he said: “When there was a boom in technology, they were caught up in the 2G scam. When the nuclear deal was underway, they were caught in a cash-for-votes scandal. Terrorist attacks happened during the UPA rule. India’s voice was weak at the global level at that point in time.”

Without making any references to the charges made by Rahul on his proximity to Adani, Modi invoked his connection with people. “Some people work for a family, but Modi works for the nation. Trust in Modi was not built through newspaper headlines or TV. I have given my life for the people of the country,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Modi said central law enforcement agencies have brought them together. “I thought poll results would bring them together, but it didn’t happen. They should thank the ED that it has brought them together,” he said.

In his fierce counter to Rahul, who suggested that the Harvard University should conduct a study on the link between politics and business houses, the PM said it is ironic as Harvard has already done a study on the Congress decline.

Parts of Rahul’s speech expunged

Certain comments from Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on Tuesday have been expunged because the allegations were not substantiated with proof

