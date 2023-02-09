Home Nation

Cops declare Rs 10 lakh for info on militants in J-K's Rajouri

The residents of Dangri village on Sunday staged a massive protest against failure of security agencies in tracking down the militants involved in the attack.

Published: 09th February 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Over a month after militants killed seven civilians in a village in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, police has said the militants are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri and announced a reward of `10 lakh for anyone sharing information about the militants and warned of stern action against those facilitating the militants.

“They can still carry out a terror incident again at any time. Few people are facilitating the movement and survival of these terrorists by providing them food, shelter and information about movement of security forces. Police is keeping a close watch on these elements and stern legal action will be taken against them,” warned the advisory.  

On January 1, militants shot dead five civilians and injured a dozen others after barging in their houses in Dangri village of Rajouri and on January 2, two children were killed and half a dozen others injured in an IED explosion carried out by militants in the house of a victim.

