Country’s first digital portal for sports, sportspersons launched in Jharkhand

The portal, launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, is one of the first such portals to strengthen the idea of digitisation of sports and honing the talents of sportspersons.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to inculcate sports culture among youths and develop Jharkhand as a nursery for sports, ‘Johar Khiladi Sports Integrated Portal’ has been launched for the overall development of sports and sportspersons in the state.

According to officials, this portal will prove to be monumental in honing the talents of sportspersons in the state.

The portal, launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, is one of the first such portals to strengthen the idea of digitisation of sports.

According to officials, a detailed database of players, coaches, referees, sports academies, sports grounds and sports stadiums is available on a single portal. Information about state and district-level competitions to be held in the state in future will also be made available on the portal in times to come, they said.  A total of 32 sports have been added to the portal so that the players of all 32 sports recognized by the Indian Olympic Association can get benefitted out of it, they said.  

“With an objective to develop Jharkhand as a nursery for sports and imbibe sports culture in the state, this portal is one of a kind initiative across the country that shall be monumental to hone the talents of sportspersons of the state,” said an official communique from Chief Minister’s office.

Photo | Press Release

At the same time, this portal will enable the Department of Sports to monitor the ongoing sports activities at the state level. Presently, registration related to Football, Hockey, Archery, Athletics, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling with the portal is in progress.

Officials also informed that in case the sportspersons face any problem, they can put it forward to the District Sports Officers as well as the Department of Sports directly through the portal. The officers will provide solutions to the problems faced by the sportspersons, they said.

To make it happen, the Poto Ho Sports Scheme has been launched with the aim of promoting sports and sportspersons in the state, under which, playgrounds are being constructed at the village level. The government is gearing up to build a network right from the Panchayat level to the state capital so that different types of sports programs are organized and players can make the best use of their talents.

