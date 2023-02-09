Himachal urges centre to enhance state share in hydropower projects from 12 to 15 per cent

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government urged the Centre to enhance the state's share of hydropower projects from 12 to 15 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a meeting with Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh late Wednesday evening urged to enhance the state's share in the power projects which were commissioned 25 years back having completed their loan repayments.

Singh was apprised that around 12,000 MW of hydropower potential in the state was yet to be harnessed.

"Hydropower development is the key engine to the economic growth of Himachal Pradesh, as it makes a direct and significant contribution to the economy in terms of revenue generation, employment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life," Sukhu said.

Besides, the state also has ample scope for setting up solar projects, said Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh has now relaxed the rules and procedures for the investors and Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to accord permission. The state government is committed to accord all necessary permissions in a time-bound manner, especially in the energy sector and to ease the process for applying.

Sukhu also added that the state government is willing to make agreements with power projects in stages.

The first part will be for the period of loan repayment and the second part will be after the loan repayment is over from the project owner's side.

Sukhu also raised the issue of the Luhri power project being executed by SJVNL and advocated for a fresh agreement for enhancing the state share as the project is fully viable.

He said that the Supreme Court has passed its verdict in favour of the State Government pertaining to payment of arrears and its share by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

He stated that BBMB should be directed to pay the arrears to the State Government immediately. He also apprised that the lease period of the Shanan project was now over and it will be taken over by the State Government for further execution soon.

Sukhu said that the Union Minister has assured with regard to setting up of Green Energy Plant in the Spiti area of the state on the analogy of Leh.

The e-charging stations for electric vehicles will also be set up throughout the state so that the target of becoming a Green Energy State by 2025 could be achieved. For setting up of e-charging stations, the state government will provide land and power.

Detailed project reports for the transmission line will also be prepared to evacuate the green energy. He told that the state is looking forward to the generation of green hydrogen adding that the Himachal Pradesh is the only state which is power surplus state. The state will execute the power project on a revenue-sharing basis.

Meanwhile, in a related development Sukhu after holding a meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said that the agency will fund in Green Hydrogen, Tunneling, Dairy and Sewerage sectors.

