India's social problems calls for made-in-India solutions: RSS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India has unique social problems, which can't be compared to any other country. To address these issues, "we will have to come up with our own solutions," said Sunil Ambekar, RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh, while speaking on the topic: "India, Present and Future: Roadmap for the 21st Century", at the ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday, February 9.

"Our development models are different, family structure is different. We also have to think about what is the cost of development in developed countries. America has a 43% divorce rate, Ambekar said.

"Next is development at the cost environment. We have also to think and make a choice about what kind of technology we want. We have to decide our economic model as well," he further noted.

Ambekar further spoke about the caste-based discrimination in the country and added that these problems can be solved only if social leaders bring people together, make them talk, and guide them to inclusive development.

In 2023, India is aspirational and confident and the younger generation has to make choices with regard to development, the economy and others, said Ambekar.

He said the changes in the last 25 years have made us an aspirational country.

"Better and prosperous Bharat is very dear to the heart of all people in the country. Before 25 years, we have to ask the parents to send their kids to school. Now, no matter their economic condition or education, they are aspiring that their sons and daughters should find a good school and good education. This has given confidence to the people that change is possible. This is the basic requirement for any country which wants to prosper and be a developed nation," he said in the session moderated by Professor MK Sridhar, a member of the drafting committee of National Education Policy.

He mentioned that young people are now exposed to the world through geographical movement as well as the internet and said that it has given them a clear picture.

"They even compare their situation with other parts of the world. They also want facts. We were taught manufactured, distorted history for so many years. This generation wants fact-based history. They are challenging it and searching for the truth. They are going to the primary source. Now, everything will be set right. They are pointing out the wrongdoings in the intelligentsia, history and even in media," he further said.

While the old democracies are waning, we are becoming highly democratic as many citizens want to participate in the process. If there is a draft of any policy put out for suggestions, several highly reasonable opinions are sent, he added.

