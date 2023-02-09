Home Nation

NDMA asks experts to re-submit survey reports on Joshimath 

According to sources, the NDMA has directed all the eight technical institutes involved in this work to coordinate and prepare a report within the next three to four days.

Published: 09th February 2023

A worker looks at cracks that appeared in a building, at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)

A worker looks at cracks that appeared in a building, at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
DEHRADUN:  The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a meeting has asked all the experts engaged in rehabilitation and treatment after the sinking of land in Joshimath to resubmit their reports after several contradictions were found. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kamal Kishore, member secretary NDMA on Tuesday.

Representatives of technical institutions participated in the meeting through video conferencing. According to sources, the contradiction is reflected in the reports of various scientific institutions. All such technical institutions have been asked to finalize the report by sharing the data of their respective surveys with each other. The Centre is also waiting to announce relief package for the Joshimath disaster victims based on this report.

According to Disaster Management Department Secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha, “All aspects will be taken forward only after getting the final report from the NDMA. The high power committee has already given its recommendation on the issue of displacement and rehabilitation, which will be placed in the cabinet meeting”.

