NDMA asks experts to re-submit survey reports on Joshimath 

DEHRADUN: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a meeting has asked all the experts engaged in rehabilitation and treatment after the sinking of land in Joshimath to resubmit their reports after several contradictions were found. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kamal Kishore, member secretary NDMA on Tuesday.

Representatives of technical institutions participated in the meeting through video conferencing. According to sources, the contradiction is reflected in the reports of various scientific institutions. All such technical institutions have been asked to finalize the report by sharing the data of their respective surveys with each other. The Centre is also waiting to announce relief package for the Joshimath disaster victims based on this report.

According to sources, the NDMA has directed all the eight technical institutes involved in this work to coordinate and prepare a report within the next three to four days. The eight institutes engaged to find a solution to land-submergence are Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorke, among others.

According to Disaster Management Department Secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha, “All aspects will be taken forward only after getting the final report from the NDMA. The high power committee has already given its recommendation on the issue of displacement and rehabilitation, which will be placed in the cabinet meeting”.

