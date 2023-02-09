Home Nation

NSA Doval holds wide-ranging discussions with Russian President Putin in Moscow

The meeting was attended by Security heads of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Published: 09th February 2023 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 08:39 AM

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval (File photo| AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. “Wide-ranging discussions were held on bilateral and regional issues. Both agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership,’’ the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

Doval was in Moscow to take part in the fifth Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. At the event, Doval emphasised that India will never abandon Afghan people in their time of need . He called for inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan and collective efforts to fight terror.

The meeting was attended by Security heads of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The Russian side was represented by Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. “There are many conflicts here, not far from Russia, including on the Ukrainian track. But this does not reduce the significance of the situation in Afghanistan,’’ said President Putin in his address.

India’s Af mission faces ISIL-K threat

The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) have threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, Iran and China in Afghanistan. By targeting them, it seeks to undermine their relationship with the Taliban, a UN report said. In September last, it attacked the Russian Embassy in Kabul. Months later, the launched attacks on the Pakistan Embassy.

