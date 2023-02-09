Home Nation

PM Modi targets opposition with 'keechad-kamal' jibe, takes dig at Gandhi family

He also accused the grand old party of adopting only "tokenism" in solving problems the country faced and said it was bothered only about its political ambitions and not the welfare of the nation.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unleashed an unusually sharp attack against the Opposition, saying no matter how many members raise slogans to shout him down, he can singlehandedly handle them all.

“Desh dekh raha hai, ek akela kitno ko bhari padh raha hai (the country is watching how one person has outweighed so many),” he said in his fiery speech during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

Thumping his chest amid the Opposition’s shouting ‘Modi-Adani, bhai-bhai’, the PM said he lives for the country, which has rattled the Opposition parties so much that they are throwing muck after muck at him to see what sticks.

When Modi was speaking, Opposition members continued to disrupt his speech by raising slogans on the Adani controversy. “Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more dirt you throw at the BJP, the bigger the lotus will bloom),” an aggressive Modi said to thunderous applause from his party colleagues.

Training his guns on the Gandhi family, which accused the Centre of ignoring India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s efforts in nation-building, Modi asked if Nehru was so great, how come his scions don’t use his surname. “Why shy away from using ‘Nehru’ surname?” he taunted the Gandhis.

The PM said while the Congress named 600-odd government schemes after the Nehru-Gandhi family, it never tried to sort out the country’s problems on a permanent basis. “What they preach now in politics has never been practised by them when they were in power for over four decades,” he added.

Modi said the Congress trampled on the rights of states and regional parties by toppling elected governments 90 times by misusing Article 356. Indira Gandhi used it 50 times to dismiss governments, he said, explaining how elected governments of the Left in Kerala, N T Rama Rao in Andhra, Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra and M G Ramachandran in Tamil Nadu were toppled. Mocking the Opposition, he said today these parties are sitting with the Congress, which he said is bothered only about its ambitions and not the welfare of the nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP congress Rajya Sabha Keechad Kamal Gandhi family Nehru
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp