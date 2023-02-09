Home Nation

Rahul's remarks on PM Modi expunged, Congress says 'democracy was cremated in Lok Sabha'

In a tweet, without mentioning the expunging of his remarks, Gandhi said, "Mr Prime Minister, you cannot wipe out the voice of democracy."

Published: 09th February 2023 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Modi

PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi listens to him in the Lok Sabha, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday strongly criticised the expunging of certain remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and alleged that "democracy was cremated" in Lok Sabha.

Gandhi had made these remarks while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a tweet, without mentioning the expunging of his remarks, Gandhi said, "Mr Prime Minister, you cannot wipe out the voice of democracy."

"Indian people are asking you direct questions, you must reply," Gandhi said.

Later, while heading into Parliament during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi asked reporters, "Why were my words expunged?" Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "With the expunging of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti."

In another tweet, Ramesh said, "18 remarks by Rahul Gandhi in LS expunged: 1. Every question asked of PM- deleted! 2. All references to relationship between Adani & Modi before 2014- deleted! 3. Misuse of agencies & foreign trips- deleted!"

"You can expunge, but you can't exterminate! Jagadguru of Jhoot stands exposed," the Congress general secretary said.

He also tweeted the three pages of expunged remarks.

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi had alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and he rose from the 609th to the second spot in the global rich list.

WATCH: Rahul tears into the BJP government

The Congress leader's remarks had drawn a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.

Outside Parliament, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had accused Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

ALSO READ | PM Modi responds to opposition's criticism in Lok Sabha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Budget Session Adani vs Hindenburg Gautam Adani Hindenburg Research corruption
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp