Seven school children killed in auto-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

The accident occurred on the Korer-Bhanupratapur route while the school children were returning to their home in an auto-rickshaw.

Published: 09th February 2023 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

The damaged auto-rickshaw that carried the school children. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Seven school children were killed when their auto was smashed by a speeding truck at Bhanupratapur in Kanker district out 200 km south of Raipur on Thursday afternoon. The condition of one student is stated to be critical.

“Five students died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. According to the eyewitnesses, the auto-rickshaw perhaps made an abrupt turn in the wrong direction and the truck coming from the opposite side rammed into it. There were eight children in the auto. The remaining injured child will be referred to Raipur for immediate medical attention”, Shalabh Sinha, Kanker district police chief told The New Indian Express.

The truck driver is absconding.

Further details are awaited.

