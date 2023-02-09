Six hurt as leopard enters Ghaziabad court premises, caught after five-hour operation

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Panic gripped the Ghaziabad District Court when a leopard strayed into its premises on Wednesday, and injured at least six people. A joint team of the district police and forest officials succeeded in sedating the feline and rescuing it after a five-hour operation. The team first tranquillised the big cat and then netted it. The entire rescue operation was carried out after evacuating the people from the court premises.

The leopard entered the complex at around 4 pm from the IMT side. The court proceedings were halted abruptly. According to Assistant Commissioner of Ghaziabad Police Abhishek Srivastav, six people sustained injuries after being attacked by the animal.

As per the local sources, the leopard was suddenly spotted on the first floor of the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), leading to a commotion as people present on the spot started running helter-skelter to look for a safe shelter. Lawyers and staff members even locked themselves up inside chambers.

After getting the information of the leopard’s presence, the district police and a team of forest officials reached the court. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Earlier, amid the chaos, the leopard became aggressive and attacked a cobbler named Salim, who was repairing shoes in front of an office of the CJM’s court. It also attacked a police personnel, leaving both of them injured. A lawyer, who went to drive away the animal with the help of a shovel and a stick, was also attacked.

