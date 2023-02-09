Home Nation

Speeding UPSRTC bus knocks down four factory workers in Dadri

The Noida bound bus of Noida Depot hit the factory workers while they were crossing the GT Road in front of Hero Motors under the Badalpur Police Station area in Dadri.

Published: 09th February 2023

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Four factory workers died after they were knocked down by a speeding Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus while they were on their way to work in Dadri near Noida late on Wednesday night.

The bus had hit a total of seven people leaving three grievously injured.

According to an Additional deputy police commissioner (central Noida), Vishal Pandey, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm. The Noida bound bus of Noida Depot hit the factory workers while they were crossing the GT Road in front of Hero Motors under the Badalpur Police Station area in Dadri. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

He added the bus driver fled the spot and police teams were formed to nab him. Meanwhile, the bus was seized by the police authorities and the relatives of the victims were informed. “Efforts are being made to arrest the driver,” said a senior police official.

Taking cognizance of the mishap, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and sent out condolences to the bereaved families while directing the district authorities to ensure that the injured got immediate medical attention.

The deceased were identified as Sankeshwar Kumar, 25, Mohari Kumar, 22, Satish Shankar, 25, and Azad, 34. As per the police sources, Sankeshwar and Mohari belonged to Bihar’s Khadia and Banka districts while Shankar was from Uttar Pradesh’s Meja town and Azad belonged to Bagh village near Dadri.

The police sources claimed that injured Anuj, Dharamveer and Sandeep were rushed to Noida’s district hospital. The three were later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. 

