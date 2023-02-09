ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 gets India's intellectuals together for its 11th edition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave has been consistent when it comes to bringing up trending debates to the public consciousness.

Keeping up with the legacy, its eleventh edition kickstarted at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai on February 9. Over 400 participants, among whom 200 were students, attended the chock-a-block 15 sessions on Day One of this flagship education conclave by TNIE.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan delivered a video message. "Education has been allotted the highest-ever budget this year, of Rs 1.12 lakh, keeping the aspirations of the Amrit Peedhi in mind," he said.

The Union Education Minister further stated that the NEP 2020, a "philosophical document", will cater to this need, as it was rooted in Indian ethos and its drafting committee had considered the need of modern learners. The minister also spoke about India assuming the G20 Presidency for the first time and explained how the time was right for finding sustainable solutions to the challenges faced in education.

With the stage set for discussions, the inaugural address was delivered by former Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, who spoke about the importance of studying law. "The objective of the law is no different from other branches of knowledge, which is to bring out a transition from darkness to enlightenment," he pointed out.

Speaking about the transition and blend of old and new styles in cinema, renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan made amusing and straightforward observations on the art of filmmaking. "We need a separate ministry for cinema," he stated and spoke about cinema being a collective experience. The former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry took the next session forward by making the audience understand the importance of public service and how change could be brought about by connecting with people.

During one of the sessions, Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot said, "We cannot spend political capital trying to rewrite history. We need to focus on the future." And former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, stated, "There should be no hesitation in being dissenters," in another session.

Day One of the conclave was packed with other interesting sessions along with thinkers, educators, changemakers, professors, vice-chancellors and politicians. Prof Santishree Pandit, VC of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); P Thiaga Rajan, Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu; scholar and public speaker Dushyanth Sridhar and prominent author and lawyer J Sai Deepak, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, to name a few.

More such engaging sessions are expected on the Second Day as well, which will begin with a session comprising Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA University.

Later, among other sessions, Anil Sahasabudhe, Chairman, NETF, will speak on adapting to change and MP Varun Gandhi will explain the opportunities and challenges for young India.

And at the end, actor Vijay Sethupathi will throw light on Art and Life: The Reel Impact. Axilor Ventures' Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray, economist Subramanian Swamy and many others will also be part of various discussions.

