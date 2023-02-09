Home Nation

TMC MP O' Brien alleges censorship of Opposition protests in Rajya Sabha during PM's speech

Published: 09th February 2023

Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday hit out at the government alleging censorship of the opposition protests in the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the House.

Amid sloganeering by opposition members, Modi spoke for about 90 minutes in reply to a debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament and listed various achievements of his government.

"CENSORSHIP IN #Parliament When PM @narendramodi spoke, no MP from the opposition @AITCofficial @INCIndia @AamAadmiParty @BRSparty @cpimspeak and others were shown exercising their democratic right inside Rajya Sabha. SHAME @sansad_tv Worse than any Emergency of 5 decades ago," tweeted O'Brien, the leader of the House for TMC in the Rajya Sabha.

As Modi gave his nearly 90-minute speech on the motion of thanks in the President's address, MPs belonging to the opposition parties raised slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

There were noisy scenes in the Rajya Sabha as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to bring it in order to start general discussions on the Union Budget for 2023-24.

"There is a need for immediate enquiry into the world's biggest scan. We want to get to the bottom of this. You can survive a Parliament session by avoiding answering key questions but they (questions) won't go away," O'Brien said later.

