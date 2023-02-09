UP: Enquiry launched against coach for getting massage from underage cricketer 

By PTI

DEORIA: A probe has been ordered by the District Magistrate against a coach, after he was seen in a video getting a massage by a young cricketer at Ravindra Kishore Shahi Sports Stadium here.

The enquiry was ordered by DM Jitendra Pratap Singh after a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday showed cricket coach Abdul Ahad getting a massage from an under-18 cricketer in a hostel.

The DM has asked a report within thee working days.

The three member probe committee has Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Deputy District Inspector of School, and District Youth Welfare Officer as its members.

"The matter is serious and it is necessary to investigate it. It is highly condemnable to make children/sportspersons do such a thing. Appropriate action will be taken after getting the inquiry report," the DM on Thursday said.

