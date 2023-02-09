Uproar over PM’s jacket, Kharge’s scarf

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid disruptions and heated debates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge remained at the centre of attractions of MPs for a non-political reason during the Budget session on Wednesday. As the session commenced, the prime minister arrived at the Parliament and sat in the Upper House. But what drew the attention of members towards the PM was his blue jacket, made from recycled plastic bottles.

“The moment the PM came, his blue jacket got our attention. With this the PM, indeed, showed his concerns on environment,” said a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, who wished not to be named. On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also drew the attention of the MPs of the saffron party with his witty remarks. Kharge was also spotted donning a scarf from the high-fashion brand Louis Vuitton – said to be priced at around Rs 56,332.

Both the PM’s blue jacket and Kharge’s scarf emerged as a new talking point, albeit for a short time, in the Parliament. The moment the blue jacket of Modi flashed across micro-blogging sites, the BJP started talking about Kharge’s expensive scarf on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Taking a swipe at Kharge, the BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on Twitter: “Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna. PM@narendramodi sends a ‘green message’ with his sustainable fashion-blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment. Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf (not making any judgment).”

The BJP had also derided Rahul Gandhi recently for wearing a white t-shirt in winter during his Bharat Jodi Yatra. It was said that the t-shirt the Congress leader wore was priced at Rs 41,000. In retaliation, the Congress had also taken a swipe at the PM Narendra Modi saying that his suit costs Rs 10 lakh.

Sources said that the jacket worn by the PM was gifted by the Indian Oil Corporation at the Indian Energy Week that was recently held in Bengaluru. The jacket is made of recycled PET bottles and the same kind of jackets is also in plan to be made available to Indian Oil employees and armed forces.

