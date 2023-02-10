Home Nation

21 engineering students hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in UP

The condition of 21 engineering college students worsened after drinking water from the water cooler on Thursday night.

Published: 10th February 2023 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MAINPURI (Uttar Pradesh): Nearly 21 students fell ill after allegedly drinking contaminated water at the Government Engineering College in Mainpuri district.

The matter came to light when district health officials learned that a large number of students from a college in the district were admitted to a hospital.

P P Singh, the Chief Medical Officer of Mainpuri (CMO), and Madan Lal, Centres for Medicare and Medical Services (CMS) of Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital immediately reached the district hospital to gather information and review the condition of the students.

Madan Lal (CMS) said it was found that at least 21 students pursuing engineering courses in the Government Engineering College were admitted to a hospital since February 9, with symptoms of vomiting and dysentery.

At present, seven students are undergoing treatment at the hospital while others have been discharged.

The condition of 21 engineering college students worsened after drinking water from the water cooler on Thursday night.

"Everyone was brought to the district hospital where seven students were admitted. Others were discharged after first aid," he said.

"Water samples from water tanks, purifiers, and cooler machines have been sent to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for clinical testing. Prima facie, it seems like contaminated water could be the cause of the illness," the health official said.

ALSO READ | One in three schoolchildren lacks access to drinking water: UN

A teacher from the college said that the administration also got alerted after the condition of engineering college students deteriorated.

The Food and Safety Department team reached the college and sealed the sample of contaminated water for examination.

The health officials said that further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
contaminated water students Engineering students
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp