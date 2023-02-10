'Completely misconceived,' says SC; dismisses plea seeking ban on BBC documentary

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking to impose a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, saying it is "entirely misconceived."

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “It’s completely misconceived and absolutely merit less. How can you even argue this? You’re asking the court to ban it? You think that the documentary is going to make a difference?”

Expressing surprise at the argument, Justice Khanna asked, "How can this be argued? You want us to put complete censorship? What is this?," Live Law reported.

“The writ petition is entirely misconceived, has no merits, and is dismissed,” the court said in its order.

The petition had sought a ban on BBC from operating in India for airing the BBC documentary titled “India the Modi Question” on the 2002 Gujarat riots and an investigation against BBC & BBC India for anti-India and anti-Indian government reporting.

The plea further sought to prosecute those found guilty of offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act, 2000 stating that BBC is having its vested interest in spreading information that is far from truth and intended to attack the sovereignty and integrity of India.

ALSO READ | BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

On February 3, the apex court sought responses from the Centre and others on separate petitions challenging its decision to block the documentary.

The pleas, on which notice was issued by the top court, have been filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and lawyer M L Sharma.

The top court had on February 3 also directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary.

On January 21, the government issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

