Home Nation

Gehlot goof-up: CM reads out excerpts of previous budget, uproar in House

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Published: 10th February 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, arrives holding the 'budget briefcase' to present the State Budget 2023-24. (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, arrives holding the 'budget briefcase' to present the State Budget 2023-24. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24, the major goof-up leading to an uproar in the house and an apology from the chief minister who said it was human error.

There were two adjournments with the Opposition BJP alleging that the budget had been leaked and the presentation be postponed to another date.

The House was first adjourned for half-an-hour within a few minutes of the budget presentation beginning and then again for 15 minutes.

When the House reassembled after the first adjournment, Speaker CP Joshi expunged the proceedings from 11 am to 11.42 am.

He said whatever happened was unfortunate. Human errors, he said, happen and are rectified.

When the house reassembled after the second adjournment, the chief minister said, "I am feeling sorry. An extra page was added by mistake. It was human error."

Incorrect figures were presented when Vasundhara Raje was chief minister and that were also rectified, he said.

Raje, who was present in the House, hit back, saying what Gehlot had done was sheer carelessness.

"Koi bhi CM is tarah se kaagaz nahin laate. Aisa hoga toh Rajasthan kya hoga (No chief minister comes with papers like this. What will happen to the state if the chief minister does something like this)," she said.

The uproar ended after the chief minister's apologies and the budget speech began after that. The speaker directed Opposition members to maintain the dignity of the house and the sanctity of the budget but the Opposition members continued their protest.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the copy of the budget remains locked and it remains with the finance minister.

For the dignity of the house, the budget should be postponed and a new date fixed, he said. The chief minister requested Opposition members to return to their benches but the uproar continued.

When the protest continued, the speaker adjourned the house for the second time for 15 minutes at 12.3 pm. This is the last budget for the Congress-led Gehlot government before assembly polls in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot budget
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp