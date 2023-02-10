Itching for mischief: Powder thrown at MP minister during Yatra

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Aimed to spread the state government’s development mantra among masses and have dialogue with government schemes beneficiaries, the Vikas Yatra led by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is once again in the news for bizarre reasons.

In the latest incident, miscreants put itching powder on the minister of state for public health engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav, during the Vikas Yatra-related public connect program in his native Ashok Nagar district, forcing him to remove the Kurta and wash the upper portion of his body in public.

The incident happened in Devrachhi village in the minister’s assembly constituency Mungaoli of Ashok Nagar district on Tuesday, while the minister was meeting people as part of the ongoing yatra. The itching was so acute that the minister was compelled to remove his Kurta and wash his body with bottled water, whose videos have gone viral over the social media. In one of the viral videos, the minister was seen talking to those accompanying him that someone has put Karech (powder or seeds of the itching plant) on him.

Two days ago, the Vikas Rath (vehicle) had got stuck in a bad road, when the Yatra led by local BJP MLA Devendra Verma was travelling through Gohlari village of Khandwa district. A tractor had to be later pressed into action to power the Vikas Rath out of the road, whose video too had gone viral.On the same day, the same BJP MLA had to face the angst of villagers in another village of Khandwa district during the Vikas Yatra, whose video also went viral.

‘Bizzare reasons’

Apart from the recent humiliation that the minister of state was put through, there have been other incidences of similar viral videos, too. A couple of days ago, the Vikas Rath (vehicle) had got stuck in a bad road, the video of which got viral. On the same day, a BJP MLA had to face the angst of villagers in another village of Khandwa district during the yatra.

BHOPAL: Aimed to spread the state government’s development mantra among masses and have dialogue with government schemes beneficiaries, the Vikas Yatra led by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is once again in the news for bizarre reasons. In the latest incident, miscreants put itching powder on the minister of state for public health engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav, during the Vikas Yatra-related public connect program in his native Ashok Nagar district, forcing him to remove the Kurta and wash the upper portion of his body in public. The incident happened in Devrachhi village in the minister’s assembly constituency Mungaoli of Ashok Nagar district on Tuesday, while the minister was meeting people as part of the ongoing yatra. The itching was so acute that the minister was compelled to remove his Kurta and wash his body with bottled water, whose videos have gone viral over the social media. In one of the viral videos, the minister was seen talking to those accompanying him that someone has put Karech (powder or seeds of the itching plant) on him. Two days ago, the Vikas Rath (vehicle) had got stuck in a bad road, when the Yatra led by local BJP MLA Devendra Verma was travelling through Gohlari village of Khandwa district. A tractor had to be later pressed into action to power the Vikas Rath out of the road, whose video too had gone viral.On the same day, the same BJP MLA had to face the angst of villagers in another village of Khandwa district during the Vikas Yatra, whose video also went viral. ‘Bizzare reasons’ Apart from the recent humiliation that the minister of state was put through, there have been other incidences of similar viral videos, too. A couple of days ago, the Vikas Rath (vehicle) had got stuck in a bad road, the video of which got viral. On the same day, a BJP MLA had to face the angst of villagers in another village of Khandwa district during the yatra.