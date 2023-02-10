Home Nation

Journalist murdered in Maha: Scribes protest at Mantralaya, seek MCOCA against accused

It has been alleged Amberkar, now arrested and booked for murder, used to threaten any person who opposed land acquisition for a proposed refinery in the area.

Published: 10th February 2023 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

protest

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Journalists from across Mumbai on Friday gathered at the statue of Gandhiji in Mantralaya to protest the murder of their Ratnagiri colleague Shashikant Warishe.

Warishe (48) was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar on Monday. Warishe died in hospital the next day.

It has been alleged Amberkar, now arrested and booked for murder, used to threaten any person who opposed land acquisition for a proposed refinery in the area.

An article written by Warishe against Amberkar had appeared in a local Marathi newspaper on the morning of the incident, which took place near a petrol pump in Rajapur, some 440 kilometres from Mumbai.

The protesting journalists, who gathered at the state secretariat in the south of the metropolis at noon, sought that the trial be conducted in a fast track court and the accused be given exemplary punishment.

Participants in the protest said those involved in the killing as well as its larger conspiracy should be unravelled through a special investigation team (SIT) and the accused must be slapped with the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Warishe's kin must be given Rs 50 lakh compensation, said Pravin Puro, secretary of Vidhimandal and Mantralaya Pratrakar Sangh, among the journalist associations that took part in Friday's protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Journalists Gandhiji Protests Mantralaya Shashikant Warishe Murder
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp