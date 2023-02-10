Home Nation

Justice Gowri's appointment: SC says it can't go into question of suitability

The two pleas, including one moved by three Madras High Court lawyers, had opposed Gowri's appointment as an additional judge.

Published: 10th February 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court, which had on February 7 refused to entertain two pleas seeking to restrain Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court, on Friday pronounced the reasons for the dismissal of the petitions.

"We have followed the constitution bench judgement and can't go into the question of suitability," a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said while pronouncing the order.

However, the detailed order is yet to be uploaded on the apex court website.

The two pleas, including one moved by three Madras High Court lawyers, had opposed Gowri's appointment as an additional judge.

Minutes before the top court had on February 7 dismissed the pleas against Gowri's appointment, she was administered the oath of office as an additional judge by Madras High Court's Acting Chief Justice T Raja.

During the hearing on February 7, the top court had observed that Gowri has been appointed as an additional judge and if she is not true to the oath or does not discharge her duties in accordance with the oath, the collegium is entitled to take a view of that, while pointing out that there have been instances where people have not been made permanent judges.

"We are not entertaining the writ petition. Reasons will follow," a special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai had said on Wednesday.

The petitioners -- lawyers Anna Mathew, Sudha Ramalingam and D Nagasaila -- in on of the pleas had referred to alleged hate speeches made by Gowri against Muslims and Christians.

The proposal to elevate the woman lawyer, who had been representing the Centre before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, was mired in controversy after reports emerged about her alleged affiliation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Some bar members of the high court had written to the chief justice of India (CJI), seeking a recall of the recommendation made for appointing Gowri as an additional judge of the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plea Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp