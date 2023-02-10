Home Nation

Most cancers in children curable if detected early, says oncologist

India needs to prioritise childhood cancer at the regional and national level and meet the targets set by WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, he said.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 80,000 cancer cases are reported annually among kids in India, but most of them, if detected early, are curable.Speaking with this newspaper, Dr Manas Kalra, a pediatric oncologist at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that in India, paediatric cancers are under-reported. “Many children are not diagnosed or are taken to tertiary care centres for cancer treatment. The main reason for this is lack of education, poor services at the periphery level, lack of awareness and poverty,” he said.

India needs to prioritise childhood cancer at the regional and national level and meet the targets set by WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, he said, adding that the aim is to achieve at least a 60 per cent survival and reduction of suffering for all children with cancer by 2030. “If we are in sync with this target and put our best efforts, then the lives of one million children with cancer can be saved in the next decade,” he said.

Dr Kalra said still primary healthcare physicians are not aware of when to suspect cancer in a child, which delays the diagnosis. “We need to raise awareness, educate health care workers and create referral pathways that aid in early detection and quick management of children.”

The latest therapies, like targeted and immunotherapies, have minimal side effects and are the future of cancer treatment. Blood cancer, the most typical cancer among children, is curable in 80 per cent, and so is Wilms’ tumour, the most common type of kidney cancer in children.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma – cancer that affects the lymphatic system, a part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system – is curable in 85 per cent of patients. “India also needs to focus on cancer research so that cost-effective methods and indigenous technologies are developed to increase survival rate, which is still less as compared to the western world.”

As children cannot express their problems, parents should become alert if their child is showing symptoms like persistent fever for more than a week, painless swelling in the body, if they are getting progressively pale, or developed bruises. Also, if one feels a lump in the abdomen, one should contact a doctor immediately.

The other symptoms, he said, of childhood cancer are the new onset of squint or even a white reflex in the eye. Children with brain tumours may vomit persistently, have headaches or are highly irritable. They may lose weight, be excessively sleepy or develop deviation of the mouth or eyes to one side. The pediatric oncologist said on International Childhood Cancer Day, observed on February 15, everyone should pledge to donate blood, support their neighbours and friends who are suffering from cancer and help out NGOs that work for children with cancer.

According to the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-NCDIR), Bengaluru, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO)-India, childhood cancers in the 0-14-year age group accounted for 4 per cent of all cancers recorded between 2012-2019 in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cancers children India cancer treatment paediatric cancers
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp