Onus is on Pakistan to create conducive environment for talks: Centre

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has reiterated its stand that the environment must be conducive for talks to be held between India and Pakistan.

"India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. India’s consistent position is that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment by taking credible and verifiable actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India," said Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Muraleedharan said, "according to media reports, the prime minister of Pakistan remarked that his message to India is to have talks."

"Subsequently, the spokesman of Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office reiterated Pakistan's various pre-conditions to holding any talks with India," he pointed out.

To a separate question on whether the government has initiated diplomatic measures to deal with the possible smuggling of nuclear weapons and regional imbalance arising in the Indian subcontinent in view of changing economic and political situation in the neighbouring country, Muraleedharan said the government monitors all developments having a bearing on national security and takes necessary steps to safeguard it.

"Government continues to monitor nuclear proliferation in India's neighbourhood. In the context of international discussions on nuclear security matters, India has raised concerns regarding the danger of nuclear explosives or fissile material falling into the hands of non-state actors and terrorists," he said.

Noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Interpol are the international institutions dealing with nuclear smuggling, Muraleedharan said India participates in both and has taken the necessary measures to tackle nuclear smuggling.

To another question on whether bitterness has been witnessed in international relations as a result of making communal statements by certain people in the country, the minister said that the remarks or statements by individuals do not always reflect the views of the government.

"India's foreign policy is based on mutual respect and understanding; and India conducts foreign relations through regular contacts, structured dialogue mechanism and through high-level visits," he said.

