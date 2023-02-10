Puri bats for better planning, policy to ensure water security in cities

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that cities must rethink conventional planning paradigms to provide desired socioeconomic outcomes in a video message at the opening session of the two-day Urban-20 City Sherpas’ meet in Ahmedabad on Thursday.The minister added that comprehensive infrastructure development would necessitate a robust discussion on investments and financing. He emphasized the need for better planning, policy and governance to ensure water security amid the growing urban population. The Urban-20 City Sherpas’ meeting aims to promote city solidarity to find common solutions that are in line with the G20’s overall goals. As part of India’s G20 Presidency, this G20 event is the third to take place in Gujarat.Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa from India, said “A thriving nation depends on successful cities. Urbanization is a tool for economic development, employment creation, and the eradication of poverty.” “The world is currently facing numerous difficulties, including geopolitical crisis, war, recession, debt crisis, difficulty with financing climate action, shortages of food, fuel and fertilizers, and post-covid crisis. The Indian government has worked hard to transform obstacles into possibilities. In the upcoming 10 years, cities will still be essential to development. Urbanization that is well-planned, creative, and sustainable is crucial to the growth of any country. Cities must be built using a scientific approach,” Kant added. While opening the first Sherpas meeting of the U20-Urban Summit, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Our cities are socio-cultural and economic hubs, as well as backbones of economic development. PM Narendra Modi has rejuvenated the cities of Gujarat during his tenure as the Chief Minister. We are also witnessing how the Ease of Living has improved in the cities. ‘Need for better planning, policy and governance’ Hardeep Singh puri emphasized the need for better planning, policy and governance to ensure water security amid the growing urban population. The Urban-20 City Sherpas’ meeting aims to promote city solidarity to find common solutions that are in line with the G20’s overall goals. This G20 event is the third to take place in Gujarat.