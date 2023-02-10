Ranchi Diary| Bandh against Agricultural Bill

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Bandh against Agricultural Bill

Giving eight day ultimatum to Hemant Soren Government, traders’ apex body, Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), has decided that the trade of food grains would be closed from February 15 against the Agricultural Marketing Fee Bill passed in Jharkhand Assembly. All kinds of small and big shops will also be kept closed from February 15, if the bill is not withdrawn in these eight days. Before this, the work and protest program will be continued by wearing black badges. According to traders, the bill will decrease demand for farmer’s produce and they will get a lower price.

Ramgarh by-poll litmus test for ruling alliance

Ramgarh by-polls will prove to be the litmus test for the ruling alliance which has brought long awaited bills in the Assembly during the last few months; especially 1932 khatian based Local Policy Bill-2022, which was scrapped by the Jharkhand High Court. Moreover, this time besides the political issues, the unfulfilled promise for offering five lakh jobs to the unemployed and embarrassment to the government over the un-constitutional job policy, will also haunt the ruling. Ramgarh has been a traditional seat of AJSU, but it went to Congress in 2019 Assembly polls because BJP and AJSU had contested separately.

Must: 1-yr job for trainee nurses in govt hospitals

Jharkhand Cabinet okayed one year compulsory job proposal for the trainee nurses passing out of any of the government nursing colleges in Jharkhand. They will have to furnish a bond for one year service as trainee nurse in government hospitals and state health institutions across the state on monthly payment of Rs 10,000. Earlier, this practice was limited to nurses associated with the nursing college at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Those not interested in training in government hospitals will have to pay Rs 1 lakh.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Bandh against Agricultural Bill Giving eight day ultimatum to Hemant Soren Government, traders’ apex body, Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), has decided that the trade of food grains would be closed from February 15 against the Agricultural Marketing Fee Bill passed in Jharkhand Assembly. All kinds of small and big shops will also be kept closed from February 15, if the bill is not withdrawn in these eight days. Before this, the work and protest program will be continued by wearing black badges. According to traders, the bill will decrease demand for farmer’s produce and they will get a lower price. Ramgarh by-poll litmus test for ruling alliance Ramgarh by-polls will prove to be the litmus test for the ruling alliance which has brought long awaited bills in the Assembly during the last few months; especially 1932 khatian based Local Policy Bill-2022, which was scrapped by the Jharkhand High Court. Moreover, this time besides the political issues, the unfulfilled promise for offering five lakh jobs to the unemployed and embarrassment to the government over the un-constitutional job policy, will also haunt the ruling. Ramgarh has been a traditional seat of AJSU, but it went to Congress in 2019 Assembly polls because BJP and AJSU had contested separately. Must: 1-yr job for trainee nurses in govt hospitals Jharkhand Cabinet okayed one year compulsory job proposal for the trainee nurses passing out of any of the government nursing colleges in Jharkhand. They will have to furnish a bond for one year service as trainee nurse in government hospitals and state health institutions across the state on monthly payment of Rs 10,000. Earlier, this practice was limited to nurses associated with the nursing college at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Those not interested in training in government hospitals will have to pay Rs 1 lakh. Mukesh Ranjan Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com