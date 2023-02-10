Home Nation

Thane: Plaster of building falls, another develops cracks; no one hurt

Representational image of a woman showing cracks on the wall of her house. (Photo | EPS, S Dinesh)

By PTI

THANE: The plaster of a building fell while another developed cracks in Thane in Maharashtra, leaving both structures in danger of collapsing, a civic official said on Friday.

There is no report of anyone getting injured in the two incidents, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

"At around 11:30pm on Thursday, the gallery plaster of the 84-year-old Zinath Manmzil, a ground-plus two storey building, collapsed in Mahagiri. The building was empty at the time. It is classified as dangerous under civic category C-2," he said.

"The building has been cordoned off, power supply has been cut and a fire brigade team is at the site. In the second incident, a 47-year-old ground-plus-three storey building in Ghantali locality developed cracks on the walls and pillars," Sawant said.

This building too is empty, he said, adding TMC engineers will take a call during the day on demolition or other measures as both structures are now in danger of collapsing.

