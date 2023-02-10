Wildlife conservation should be combined effort: Union Minister Scindia

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Conservation of wildlife is an agenda that the entire nation needs to associate itself with. PM Narendra Modi is insistent that the approach of the government towards wildlife conversation should not be restricted to just one verticle, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Efforts on the conservation of wildlife in India have borne fruit as most endangered species have shown an increase in numbers. The number of tigers has gone up to 2966, Asiatic lions to 684, one-horned Rhinos are 3000 and elephants over 32000. Adding to this is the reintroduction of Cheetahs. We have eight right now in Kuno National Park and around 14 more would be added within the next few months,’’ Scindia said.

The minister also said that wildlife conservation has been given importance even in ancient times in India and has been a part of the social fabric of the country historically.

The strategy for wildlife sustainability and protection is based on four interdependent things: population, policy, people and infrastructure.

"Conservation of wildlife has been a part of the emotional fabric for me and my family. I must also add that there has to be a kind of integration of wildlife conservation and aviation as this promotes tourism and his ministry was working on the last mile connectivity,’’ he added.

Conservation efforts also lead to encouraging eco-tourism. People visit Assam to see the one-horned Rhino and Gujarat to see the Asiatic lions. This generates more employment and the ministry of civil aviation facilitates this form of tourism by providing connectivity to these places, Scindia added.

Meanwhile, the minister also told TNIE, that they could consider using aviation infrastructure like airports and airlines in propagating wildlife conservation.

He also said that there is no room for a linear economy globally and that sustainability is the future which also includes efforts at conservation.

Regarding the cases of bird hits at airports, Scindia pointed out that all measures are in place across airports to control this. "Bird dispeller sound guns are in use as this ensures that birds are kept away from the airport.

