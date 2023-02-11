Home Nation

Aero India 2023: 13-memeber US delegtaion to visit aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru

The aerospace exhibition will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru  from February 13–17 .

Yelahanka Air Force Station gets ready to host Aero India 2023, which is scheduled to begin on February 13 |Shashidhar Byrappa

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 13-member US delegation will be attending the Aero India 2023 which begins on Sunday. The aerospace exhibition will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru  from February 13–17 . The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones has said that the US will showcase work-class equipment, training, capability and interoperability that US industry and military offer.

"As India modernizes its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships. We see India as an indispensable partner  for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region,” said Ambassador Jones.

"Robust U.S. engagement at Aero India strengthens the U.S.-India defense partnership, demonstrates our commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific, promotes interoperability,  and displays the flexible combat capabilities of the U.S. Military. As President Joe Biden said, “The future of each of our nations – and indeed the world – depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific enduring and flourishing in the decades ahead,’’ said Ambassador Jones.

Interestingly, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s seven-member music ensemble `Final Approach’ will perform for the public at Aero India on February 16 and at several venues in Bengaluru throughout the week.

Who will be attending?

The US government delegation will include Ambassador Jones, Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P Royal, Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Mira K Resnick from bureau of Political Military affairs, Judith Ravin, Consul General US Consulate Chennai, Justin K McFarlin Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Development and International Engagement,  Michael F. Miller, Deputy Director, Defense Security CooperationAgency, Maj. Gen. Julian C. Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, InternationalAffairs, Brig. Gen. Joel W. Safranek, Director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate and Director of International Affairs, Air Force Materiel Command, Karla Horn, Executive Director of the Navy International ProgramsOffice,  J. Mario Miranda, Director of Technology, Security, and Cooperative Programs at the Navy International ProgramsOffice,  Carey Arun, Counselor for Commercial Affairs, U.S. Consulate General Chennai and  Peter Evans, Deputy Director for Regional Security and Arms Transfers, U.S. Department of State.

Leading US defence companies taking part in Aero India include Boeing, Aero Metals Alliance, Astronautics Corporation of America, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc.,Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitneyand TW Metals.

