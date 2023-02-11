Home Nation

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 68 per cent rise in budget allocation for culture ministry



By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre made a threefold increase in the culture ministry’s allocations for ‘Centenary and Anniversary: Celebrations and Schemes’ head, under which ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) programmes are being organised across states and abroad. 

Special provision has been made again in this year’s budget with about 68% rise in allocation for the ‘Centenary and Anniversary: Celebrations and Schemes’. The Centre has made a provision of Rs 185 crore to commemorate the centenaries or birth anniversaries of eminent persons including AKAM, flagship initiative of the Narendra Modi government.

In 2022-23 budget outlay, Rs 110 crore were set aside for the AKAM, commemoration and celebration of 75 years of India’s independence and other commemorative functions.  However, in the revised estimate, the allocation was increased to Rs 353.82 crore in view of the anticipated expenditure for the events related to the diamond jubilee of the country’s independence,” said the ministry.      

AKAM is being led by the ministry of culture and has been organising several events in association with other ministries and departments. The 75-week long celebration began in March with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the Dandi March. The programme will continue till 15 August, 2023.

With the grand celebrations of 75 years of independence entering the next phase, the ministry will be holding a series of theme-based cultural events in association with schools, colleges, resident welfare associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other institutions in districts across states. 

The list of activists proposed under AKAM 2.0 are flash mobs, theatrical plays, contests, summits, conclaves, fests in colleges and schools and concerts at popular sites such as malls and metro stations.
The outlay for the ministry has also increased by about 13 per cent this year. It has been given Rs 3,399.65 crore as against the outlay of Rs 3,009.05 crore approved in 2022-2023.

Among various initiatives announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, she said the Archaeological Survey of India, a body responsible protection and restoration of 3,693 heritage sites in India, would set up Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (BharatSHRI), a digital epigraphy museum, in Hyderabad. It will digitise one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage, the minister said.
In the annual budget, the ASI was granted Rs 1,102.83 crore.

Grand celebrations

Rs 185 cr allocation for AKAM events in 2023 budget

Rs 110 cr outlay for AKAM in 2022  budget

68%  earmarked for  the ‘Centenary and Anniversary: Celebrations and Schemes’

