Congress sets up committees for plenary session

The session will be keenly watched as the party had earlier hinted that elections to its highest decision-making body Congress Working Committee will be held along with the Plenary session.

Published: 11th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Setting the stage for its 85th Plenary session, Congress on Friday constituted the Subjects Committee, which includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi.

The three-day plenary session will be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 24 to 26. The session will be keenly watched as the party had earlier hinted that elections to its highest decision-making body Congress Working Committee will be held along with the Plenary session.

Along with the Subjects Committee, the party has also constituted the Constitution Amendment Committee with Ambika Soni as chairperson. The Subject Committee includes all members of the party’s steering committee, all chief ministers and CLP leaders, and all state unit chiefs  are its members.

