Dehradun Diary:  Uttarakhand to host two G-20 meetings in May

In Dehradun, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu held a meeting with officials of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal regarding  preparations.

Uttarakhand has got an opportunity to host two meetings of G-20 countries. 200 delegates from G-20 group member countries will also participate in Ganga aarti in Rishikesh. The administration has intensified its preparations. At the same time, if Ramnagar is selected for the second meeting, then there may be jungle safari in Jim Corbett Park. Meetings and excursion programs will be held in Rishikesh from May 25 to 27. In Dehradun, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu held a meeting with officials of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal regarding  preparations.

NGT issues notice to 322 hoteliers in state
After the NGT banned commercial use of Mussoorie lake water, the Pollution Control Board has now started issuing notices to 322 hotel operators in Mussoorie. The notice sought information about hotel rooms, source of water and consumption. The hotel traders have expressed their displeasure on the  notice issued by the Pollution Control Board, mentioning that after the already adverse circumstances including the Covid-19 pandemic, this order of the government will increase the difficulties of hotel owners in the state. 

IIT-R & CIPET join hands to strengthen research
The IIT-Roorkee and CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology) signed an MoU to strengthen academic and research cooperation in the areas of petrochemicals, plastics, polymers, chemical engineering and science, and material science at IIT Roorkee. Prof Shishir Sinha, Director General, CIPET, said, “CIPET as an institute operates in the hub and spoke model with over 45 locations across the country with specialization in skill training, technical support, academics as well as research and the participation of CIPET experts in IIT Roorkee Programs will prove to be a symbiotic relation for the nation.”

