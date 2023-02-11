Himachal bars officials from buying land at places of posting

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will restore a 57-year-old order barring officers from purchasing land in their name or in the name of their family members at the place of their posting without the permission of the authorities.

The government issued a circular on February 8 to all heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners. It says: “After careful consideration, it has now been decided to rescind the instructions issued vide letter dated February 15, 2016, and to restore the instructions dated January 12, 1996, August 16, 1997 and September 26, 2012.’’

The officers who are transferred out will also not be allowed to purchase land, building, and immovable property within the recent jurisdiction. The purchase deed will not be allowed to be registered in one’s name or in the name of one’s family member(s) within a period of two years from the date of relinquishing the charge of his/her post, said the order. It warned that any official found violating the orders “shall be dealt with strictly.”

