More cracks in damaged structures of J&K’s Doda

The authorities said they area awaiting a report from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for the follow-up action.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

At least 21 concrete structures, including 19 houses, a mosque and a madrasa, developed cracks after land sinking in the Nai Basti village, Doda district of J&K.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The cracks have further widened and disfigured the structures damaged by the land sinking in a village in mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The cracks, however, have not further spread to other buildings. The authorities said they area awaiting a report from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for the follow-up action.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Thathri Athar Amin Zargar told this newspaper that after the rains, the landslides took place in Nai Basti village in Doda on Thursday. He said due to the landslides, the cracks in the 21 structures damaged by land sinking in the Nai Basti village have further widened and increased. At least 21 concrete structures, including 19 houses, a mosque and a madrasa, developed cracks after land sinking in the Nai Basti village. Three houses have completely collapsed after suffering cracks. There are apprehensions that at least six more damaged houses may also collapse.

The cracks have rendered the structures unsafe for living and the administration has advised the families living in these to shift to safer places. The SDM said the land measuring 80x200 sq meters stretch close to Old Highway has been affected by land sinking. “The cracks have not spread to other buildings and adjoining areas. The zone of influence has not extended,” he said. According to SDM, three out of 19 families, whose houses have been damaged are living in a relief camp set up by the administration while the rest of them are living either at their relatives’ houses or at rented accommodation.

“The GSI team has not yet sent its report to the administration. We are waiting for the report so that follow-up action can be taken,” the SDM said. Officials say several factors, including construction of roads, seepage of water, sewerage, loose strata, heavy rains and frequent earthquakes may have caused land sinking in the village. The affected people are demanding permanent relocation and rehabilitation. “Now the area is unsafe for living. The administration should relocate and rehabilitate us permanently,” said a resident.

