MP: 30 injured as bus overturns in Raisen district

The bus was on a culvert bridge when its driver lost control of the vehicle, said Sunil Barkade, sub-divisional officer of police.

By PTI

RAISEN: At least 30 people were injured, four of them critically, after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at village Pati, some 45 km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the bus was going from Bhopal to Sagar, the official said.

The official said 30 passengers were injured in the mishap.

Four of them who suffered serious injuries were referred to Bhopal, while others were treated in Raisen district hospital, he said.

