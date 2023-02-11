Shah praises Yogi, says better law & order must for investment climate

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Exuding confidence that the three-day mega event of Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023), will change the destiny of UP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that UP had everything needed for the development of industries in any state. Addressing a session on MSME and cooperatives, Shah gave full marks to Yogi government for having courage and patience to make the state one of the most prominent investment destinations in the country.

He claimed that five factors including law and order, infrastructure, clear industrial and financial policies, transparent government functioning and quick decision making were crucial for drawing investment in any state. “With a drastic improvement in law and order, development of robust infrastructure, having formulated clear industrial and financial policies, not a single allegation against the dispensation besides it makes quick decisions to move forward, UP government has made striding achievements on all five counts which is reflecting in GIS-2023 on such a scale with such a success,” said Shah adding that it was a very encouraging sign for the country. The Home Minister said that there were a lot of opportunities for growth in UP. “The state can play an important role in making the country a USD 5 trillion economy. Numerous investors are making investments in UP after realising its potential.”

In an apparent dig at previous governments, Amit Shah stated that before 2017, the state government used to organise an investors meet in Delhi for the reason, as per a minister of that government, investors would not be ready to come to Lucknow.

“If the investors were not ready to come to Lucknow, how would they invest in UP,” asked the Home Minister in a lighter vein. Laying stress on the role of MSME sector plays in making a state industry rich, Shah said the MSME sector was the driving force behind India’s growth story. “A number of big business and industrial houses of the day had started their journey as MSME,” he said to substantiate his point. Shah also counted on the huge population and area of UP as the blessings which open enormous opportunities for the state to become crucial for country’s growth. CM Yogi said that the state’s MSME have the largest base in the country.

Need for healthy ecosystem

Claiming that the ongoing summit would change the destiny of UP, Shah said, “A state is also required to create a healthy ecosystem of employment for the MSMEs to flourish and for growth of industrial houses.

LUCKNOW: Exuding confidence that the three-day mega event of Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023), will change the destiny of UP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that UP had everything needed for the development of industries in any state. Addressing a session on MSME and cooperatives, Shah gave full marks to Yogi government for having courage and patience to make the state one of the most prominent investment destinations in the country. He claimed that five factors including law and order, infrastructure, clear industrial and financial policies, transparent government functioning and quick decision making were crucial for drawing investment in any state. “With a drastic improvement in law and order, development of robust infrastructure, having formulated clear industrial and financial policies, not a single allegation against the dispensation besides it makes quick decisions to move forward, UP government has made striding achievements on all five counts which is reflecting in GIS-2023 on such a scale with such a success,” said Shah adding that it was a very encouraging sign for the country. The Home Minister said that there were a lot of opportunities for growth in UP. “The state can play an important role in making the country a USD 5 trillion economy. Numerous investors are making investments in UP after realising its potential.” In an apparent dig at previous governments, Amit Shah stated that before 2017, the state government used to organise an investors meet in Delhi for the reason, as per a minister of that government, investors would not be ready to come to Lucknow. “If the investors were not ready to come to Lucknow, how would they invest in UP,” asked the Home Minister in a lighter vein. Laying stress on the role of MSME sector plays in making a state industry rich, Shah said the MSME sector was the driving force behind India’s growth story. “A number of big business and industrial houses of the day had started their journey as MSME,” he said to substantiate his point. Shah also counted on the huge population and area of UP as the blessings which open enormous opportunities for the state to become crucial for country’s growth. CM Yogi said that the state’s MSME have the largest base in the country. Need for healthy ecosystem Claiming that the ongoing summit would change the destiny of UP, Shah said, “A state is also required to create a healthy ecosystem of employment for the MSMEs to flourish and for growth of industrial houses.