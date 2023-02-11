Home Nation

Shah praises Yogi, says better law & order must for investment climate

He claimed that five factors including law and order, infrastructure, clear industrial and financial policies,

Published: 11th February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Exuding confidence that the three-day mega event of Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023), will change the destiny of UP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that UP had everything needed for the development of industries in any state. Addressing a session on MSME and cooperatives, Shah gave full marks to Yogi government for having courage and patience to make the state one of the most prominent investment destinations in the country. 

He claimed that five factors including law and order, infrastructure, clear industrial and financial policies, transparent government functioning and quick decision making were crucial for drawing investment in any state. “With a drastic improvement in law and order, development of robust infrastructure, having formulated clear industrial and financial policies, not a single allegation against the dispensation besides it makes quick decisions to move forward, UP government  has made striding achievements on all five counts which is reflecting in GIS-2023 on such a scale with such a success,” said Shah adding that it was a very encouraging sign for the country. The Home Minister said that there were a lot of opportunities for growth in UP. “The state can play an important role in making the country a USD 5 trillion economy.  Numerous investors are making investments in UP after realising its potential.”

In an apparent dig at previous governments, Amit Shah stated that before 2017, the state government used to organise an investors meet in Delhi for the reason, as per a minister of that government, investors would not be ready to come to Lucknow.

“If the investors were not ready to come to Lucknow, how would they invest in UP,” asked the Home Minister in a lighter vein. Laying stress on the role of MSME sector plays in making a state industry rich, Shah said the MSME sector was the driving force behind India’s growth story. “A number of big business and industrial houses of the day had started their journey as MSME,” he said to substantiate his point. Shah also counted on the huge population and area of UP as the blessings which open enormous opportunities for the state to become crucial for country’s growth. CM Yogi said that the state’s MSME have the largest base in the country. 

Need for healthy ecosystem
Claiming that the ongoing summit would change the destiny of UP, Shah said, “A state is also required to  create a healthy ecosystem of employment for the MSMEs to flourish and for growth of industrial houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah MSME Yogi Global Investors Summit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp