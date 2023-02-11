ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 concludes with delibrations on education, elections, economy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 11th edition of The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave saw 50 star speakers and many insightful discussions.

The second and final day of The New Indian Express’s ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 lived up to the expectations of the previous day with 15 engaging and informative sessions including eminent speakers.

The day began with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a video message from Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Puri said, "At the heart of India's relentless growth has been the key to leaving no one behind."

The buzz around university rankings every year did not die down at the conclave as well. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), stated in this context, "Global university rankings cannot be equated to university excellence. Regulatory excellence is also required to achieve more."

The session was followed by a conversation between corporate bigwigs Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, Parthasarathy NS and National Leader - Education and Skill Development, KPMG India, Narayanan Ramaswamy. There was also a discussion with Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures where topics like layoffs and quite quitting were addressed.

Among the young students who joined the session, there was also a young leader, MLA and President, Yuva Sena, Aaditya Thackeray, present. "Environment will not bring me votes but just because of that we shouldn't stop working for it," he said as he explained the vulnerable state of the environment. The pollution levels in a few states and cities have forced governments to shut down schools, he said. “But only sensitive governments do that, others do not," he claimed.

For city planning, I use the artistic sense of my family and for nature, I use the wildlife conservation part of it: @AUThackeray on how his family inspires him to be a conservationist. #ThinkEdu2023 @PrabhuChawla @santwana99 @SastraUniv @Xpress_edex @Eventxpress @kavereeb pic.twitter.com/OjiFOYem7G — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 10, 2023

Among the several points that MP Varun Gandhi wanted to convey to the youngsters in the audience, one of the many that hit home was, "If you do good, someone somewhere will keep count."

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chairman, the Planning Commission of India; Bibek Debroy, Sanskrit scholar, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari were also among the eminent speakers on day two.

With the upcoming election season, the day was also packed with other stalwarts and politicians who spoke at length about who they thought will win. Kavitha K, Member of Telangana Legislative Council said, "I hope BJP doesn't win. I believe it is time to go home and give space to someone new as it has failed in all its promises."

Opposing views were heard when Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, President of BJP Manila Morcha said, "As far as 2024 is concerned. The stage is set. It is a clear message across the nation that definitely Prime Minister will continue as the Prime Minister."

However, noted Indian economist and thinker Subramanian Swamy said, "BJP will win, but there is no challenge to BJP. But who will be the Prime Minister we do not know."

The audience waited with bated breath for the final speaker, popular actor Vijay Sethupathi, who spoke about the 'reel impact' of art and life.

Responding to a student's question on how the young should deal with failures in life, he said, "Failure will affect you as we have to put in some effort. It happens to everyone. The best way to deal with uncertainty is to be present in the moment. There is no excitement in the path if it is straight. If there are no problems, you will get bored within six months or one year. You have to change the small things first to create a big change."

